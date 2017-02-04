7:13 pm, February 4, 2017
Tennessee Tech cruises to 87-68 win over Eastern Illinois

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 7:02 pm 02/04/2017 07:02pm
CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Aleksa Jugovic scored 24 points, including four 3-pointers, and Tennessee Tech rolled to an 87-68 win over Eastern Illinois on Saturday.

Kajon Mack added 17 points for Tennessee Tech (10-16, 6-5 Ohio Valley Conference), Curtis Phillips had 15 and Mason Ramsey got 14 to go with 10 rebounds. The Golden Eagles shot 55 percent, hitting 11 for 20 from long range and 33 of 60 overall to snap a two-game skid.

A dunk from Micaiah Henry midway through the opening half sparked a 10-0 run that Ramsey capped with a layup to put Tennessee Tech up 28-13. The Golden Eagles took a 45-30 advantage into the intermission and continued to pull away over the final 20 minutes.

Eastern Illinois (11-13, 3-8) was paced by Montell Goodwin’s 16 points. Ray Crossland added 15 points for the Panthers, Terrell Lewis had 12 and Demetrius McReynolds 10.

