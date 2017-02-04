10:13 pm, February 4, 2017
33° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a notice to appeal a federal judge’s ruling that suspended President Donald Trump’s travel ban. Story developing.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Tennessee State beats Austin…

Tennessee State beats Austin Peay 70-66

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 9:54 pm 02/04/2017 09:54pm
Share

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darreon Reddick scored 19 points, Christian Mekowulu added 12 with nine rebounds, and Tennessee State held off Austin Peay to win 70-66 on Saturday night to end a two-game skid.

Christian Mekowulu scored 12 points and Ken’Darrius Hamilton had 10 points for the Tigers (14-10, 5-6 Ohio Valley), who outrebounded the Governors 36-23 and led 34-31 at halftime.

Austin Peay rallied to an 11-point second-half lead, but Armani Chaney’s jumper sparked a 16-0 Tigers’ run capped by Delano Spencer’s 3-pointer and Tennessee State led 63-55 with 2:39 left after Austin Peay went scoreless for 8:01.

The Governors closed to 66-65 on John Murry’s layup with five seconds left, but Reddick hit a pair from the line and the Tigers led 68-65. Josh Robinson made one of two for Austin Peay, but the Governors got no closer. Hamilton iced it with a pair for Tennessee State.

Murry scored 20 points, Kenny Jones had 17, and Josh Robinson 13 with four assists for Austin Peay (8-17, 4-7).

Topics:
Government News Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Tennessee State beats Austin…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball