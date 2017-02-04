Tennessee State beats Austin Peay 70-66

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darreon Reddick scored 19 points, Christian Mekowulu added 12 with nine rebounds, and Tennessee State held off Austin Peay to win 70-66 on Saturday night to end a two-game skid.

Christian Mekowulu scored 12 points and Ken’Darrius Hamilton had 10 points for the Tigers (14-10, 5-6 Ohio Valley), who outrebounded the Governors 36-23 and led 34-31 at halftime.

Austin Peay rallied to an 11-point second-half lead, but Armani Chaney’s jumper sparked a 16-0 Tigers’ run capped by Delano Spencer’s 3-pointer and Tennessee State led 63-55 with 2:39 left after Austin Peay went scoreless for 8:01.

The Governors closed to 66-65 on John Murry’s layup with five seconds left, but Reddick hit a pair from the line and the Tigers led 68-65. Josh Robinson made one of two for Austin Peay, but the Governors got no closer. Hamilton iced it with a pair for Tennessee State.

Murry scored 20 points, Kenny Jones had 17, and Josh Robinson 13 with four assists for Austin Peay (8-17, 4-7).