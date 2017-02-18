6:31 pm, February 18, 2017
BREAKING NEWS Norma McCorvey, known as "Jane Roe" in U.S. Supreme Court case that legalized abortion, has died.

Temara scores career-high 19 points; North Texas beats UTSA

By The Associated Press February 18, 2017 6:17 pm
DENTON, Texas (AP) — Shane Temara scored a career-high 19 points, J-Mychal Reese added another 19 points, and North Texas beat Texas-San Antonio 83-73 on Saturday.

North Texas (8-18, 2-12 Conference USA) has won two of its last four games since snapping an 11-game losing streak. UTSA (11-16, 6-8) has lost three straight.

The Mean Green shot 54 percent (28 of 52) from the field and 9 of 17 (53 percent) from long range. Ryan Woolridge, a freshman guard who was one assist short of a triple-double against UTEP on Feb. 16, finished with 13 points, five rebounds, five assists and a career-high eight steals.

Byron Frohnen and George Willborn III scored 17 points apiece to lead UTSA. Frohnen had a game-high 11 rebounds.

North Texas opened the second half on a 16-8 surge and led 49-36 with 13 minutes left. UTSA pulled to 71-62 with 2:18 left but didn’t get closer.

NCAA Basketball
