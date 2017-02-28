11:18 pm, February 28, 2017
Tate’s late layup lifts Ohio State past Penn State, 71-70

By The Associated Press February 28, 2017 10:57 pm 02/28/2017 10:57pm
Penn State's Tony Carr dribbles around an Ohio State defender during an NCAA college game Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, in State College, Pa. (Abby Drey/Centre Daily Times via AP)

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Jae’Sean Tate sank a layup with three seconds left to lift Ohio State to a 71-70 win over Penn State on Tuesday.

Tate finished with 12 points and nine rebounds, Marc Loving added 14 and Trevor Thompson chipped in 11 for the Buckeyes (17-13, 7-10 Big Ten) who won on the road for just the fourth time this season.

Penn State took the lead on a Tony Carr 3-pointer with nine seconds to play but Tate ran the court and found room underneath to hit the winning basket.

Carr finished with 21, Shep Garner notched 20 points and Lamar Stevens added 16 for Penn State (14-16, 6-11), which lost its fourth straight.

The Buckeyes led for more than 25 minutes and were up 40-36 at halftime. They surrendered the lead just under two minutes into the second half on a pair of Stevens free throws. They got it back on an Andre Wesson 3-pointer with 6:39 to play.

