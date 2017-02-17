12:26 am, February 17, 2017
Strings leads Sacramento State past Montana 67-65

By The Associated Press February 17, 2017 12:03 am
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Justin Strings scored 29 points and his go-ahead layup with 29 seconds remaining lifted Sacramento State past Montana 67-65 on Thursday night.

Marcus Graves made 1 of 2 free throws for Sacramento State (10-14, 7-6 Big Sky) with five seconds to play. Montana (13-14, 8-6) grabbed the rebound after the miss but Brandon Gfeller’s 3-pointer was off the mark as time expired.

The Grizzlies led 34-27 at halftime, but Strings’ jumper with 6:28 to play gave Sacramento a 51-50 lead. Neither team led by more than three the rest of the way.

Graves scored 15 points for the Hornets, and Nick Hornsby and Eric Stuteville each scored nine points before they both fouled out.

Michael Oguine led Montana with 12 points before fouling out and Walter Wright scored 10. Gfeller contributed nine points shooting 3 for 5 from floor with all his makes and attempts behind the 3-point arc.

Montana shot 9 for 17 from the foul line.

