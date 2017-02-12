4:47 pm, February 12, 2017
51° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Legendary jazz singer Al Jarreau has died at age 76, CBS reports. Story developing.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Stony Brook edges Maine…

Stony Brook edges Maine on free throw in strange finish

By The Associated Press February 12, 2017 4:39 pm 02/12/2017 04:39pm
Share

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Roland Nyama capped a career scoring day of 26 points with a free throw with 0.5 left and Stony Brook defeated Maine 67-66 on Sunday.

Maine’s Jaquan McKennon made 1 of 2 free throws to tie the game then Stony Brook let the clock wind down before Lucas Woodhouse missed a 3-pointer and the ball went out of bounds to Maine with 1.2 seconds left. But a length-of-the-court pass went out of bounds and the Seawolves regained possession under their basket. Nyama took the inbounds pass in the paint and was fouled as he went up for the shot against two defenders, making the first free throw for the win.

Woodhouse added 11 points for the America East’s second-place Seawolves (15-10, 10-2), who won their fourth straight.

Wes Myers scored 22 points with a career-high 10 rebounds for Maine (6-22, 2-11), which has lost nine of its last 10 games. Andrew Fleming added 17 points.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Stony Brook edges Maine…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Romantic recipes for your valentine

Going out to an expensive dinner isn’t your only option for February’s celebration of love. And these decadent recipes aren't just for desserts.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball