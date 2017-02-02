Still scores 21 points to lead Robert Morris in win

NEW YORK (AP) — Isaiah Still scored 21 points and Robert Morris held on to beat LIU Brooklyn 67-63 on Thursday night.

After LIU’s Jerome Frink missed a reverse layup Still made 1 of 2 free throws for a 64-60 lead with 25 seconds left. Iverson Fleming hit a 3-pointer for LIU before Still again made 1 of 2 free throws with 12 seconds left for a two-point lead. Fleming took the rebound and drove the floor but missed a floater with three seconds remaining.

Kavon Stewart added 15 points and Dachon Burke 10 points and 10 rebounds for Robert Morris (8-16, 4-7 Northeast Conference), which snapped a three-game losing streak.

Frink had 22 points and eight rebounds for the Blackbirds (14-10, 7-4), who have lost three of their last four. Fleming added 15 points and Nura Zanna 13.

Neither team led by more than four points in the second half.

The teams split the season series with LIU winning 65-54 on Jan. 5.