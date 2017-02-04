4:45 pm, February 5, 2017
54° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Still leads Robert Morris…

Still leads Robert Morris past St. Francis Brooklyn 78-54

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 6:41 pm 02/04/2017 06:41pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Isaiah Still scored 18 points and hauled in a career-best 10 rebounds to lead Robert Morris past St. Francis Brooklyn in a 78-54 win Saturday.

Dachon Burke added 14 points and Matty McConnell had 10 for Robert Morris (9-16, 5-7 Notheastern Conference), which shot 47 percent while holding St. Francis Brooklyn to just 16 field goals. Still was 5 of 10 from the floor and got the first double-double of his career with the big defensive rebounding effort.

The Colonials took a 44-31 advantage into the break following a 17-7 run that included 3-pointers from McConnell and Burke. Then in the second half, they took control with a 22-3 run capped with back-to-back jumpers from McConnell to stretch the lead to 69-42 with 8:41 to play and held on.

Rasheem Dunn led St. Francis Brooklyn (4-21, 2-10) with 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Glenn Sanabria added 12 points.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Still leads Robert Morris…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball