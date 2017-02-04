4:40 pm, February 5, 2017
54° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Southern U edges Grambling…

Southern U edges Grambling State 67-66

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 9:35 pm 02/04/2017 09:35pm
Share

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Shawn Prudhomme scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds as Southern University edged Grambling State 67-66 on Saturday night, ending a two-game slide.

Prudhomme was 7 of 15 from the floor including three from distance for the Jaguars (10-13, 6-4 SWAC). Chris Thomas added 17 points and eight rebounds and Tre’lun Banks had 13 points with five rebounds and five assists.

The Jaguars averaged 42 percent shooting from the floor and 71.4 percent from the free throw line compared to 36.5 and 53 percent for Grambling State.

The loss snaps a three-game win streak for Grambling who had a 47-38 rebounding edge over the Jaguars.

Averyl Ugba led the Tigers (10-13, 5-5) with 26 points and 17 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season. Ervin Mitchell added 21 points and five rebounds.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Southern U edges Grambling…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball