Southern pulls away in second half for 81-72 win over MVSU

By The Associated Press February 13, 2017 11:51 pm 02/13/2017 11:51pm
ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Shawn Prudhomme scored 25 points, including a trio of 3-pointers, to lead Southern in an 81-72 win over Mississippi Valley State on Monday night.

LaQuentin Collins added 18 points with 8-for-11 shooting for Southern (12-14, 8-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference) and Jared Sam finished with 15 points, hitting 11 of 12 from the line. The Jaguars held MVSU to just nine field goals in the second half.

Prudhomme got a 3-pointer midway through the second half to put Southern on top for good, 51-48, and then dropped in a layup to cap the 6-0 spurt. MVSU cut the gap back to a single point, 53-52, with Marcus Romain’s layup with 10:04 to play but Southern stretched it back to four from the line and steadily pulled away down the stretch.

MVSU (4-11, 4-9) got 23 points from Romain and Rashaan Surles had 11.

