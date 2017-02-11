4:47 pm, February 11, 2017
52° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » South Dakota hangs on…

South Dakota hangs on to beat South Dakota St

By The Associated Press February 11, 2017 4:29 pm 02/11/2017 04:29pm
Share

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Matt Mooney hit five 3-pointers and scored 25 points, Tyler Flack hit two crucial free throws in the final 10 seconds, and South Dakota hung on to beat arch-rival South Dakota State 91-89 on Saturday.

The Jackrabbits stormed back from a double-digit deficit to take a 76-75 lead with 6:13 left. The game remained tight the rest of the way.

A Matt Daum 3 and jumper on consecutive possessions cut South Dakota State’s deficit to 89-88 with eight seconds to go. Flack then stepped to the line a drilled a pair for free throws to push it back to a three-point game. The Jackrabbits did not get a final look to win it, as South Dakota fouled Daum to prevent a potential game-tying 3.

Flack finished with 23 points for South Dakota (18-10, 9-4), which equaled its highest ever win total (9) in Summit League play with the win. The Coyotes finished 9-7 in 2014-2015.

Reed Tellinghuisen scored 28 and Daum added 22 to lead the Jackrabbits (12-16, 5-8).

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » South Dakota hangs on…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Romantic recipes for your valentine

Going out to an expensive dinner isn’t your only option for February’s celebration of love. And these decadent recipes aren't just for desserts.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball