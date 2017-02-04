4:44 pm, February 5, 2017
South Dakota beats North Dakota State 76-66

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 5:20 pm 02/04/2017 05:20pm
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Matt Mooney scored 26 points and grabbed five rebounds as South Dakota beat North Dakota State 76-66 on Saturday.

Mooney was 9 of 18 from the floor and 6 of 9 from the line for the Coyotes (16-10, 7-4 Summit). Tyler Flack added 17 points and five rebounds along with four blocks and two steals. Tyler Peterson scored 12 points off the bench and Trey Dickerson chipped in 11.

South Dakota trailed 19-14 midway through the first half when Flack hit back-to-back jumpers to spark an 18-0 run that also included a Carlton Hurst dunk, propelling the team to a 32-19 lead with 3:07 to go before the break.

The Coyotes led throughout the second half and a Mooney 3-pointer extended their advantage to 15, 67-52, with 7:14 to play.

Paul Miller scored 21 points to lead the Bison (15-8, 7-3) who have lost three of their last six.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
