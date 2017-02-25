8:12 pm, February 25, 2017
South Carolina State handles Florida A&M 75-64

By The Associated Press February 25, 2017 7:53 pm
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Eric Eaves scored 22 points, Greg Mortimer pumped in 20 more and South Carolina State pulled away from Florida A&M for a 75-64 win Saturday.

Tashombe Riley got 15 points for South Carolina State (10-18, 7-8 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), which took an 18-7 advantage over Florida A&M at the free throw line. Eaves was 10 for 13 from the line and Mortimer was 8 of 11.

FAMU (7-21, 5-10) trailed most of the game but stayed close and got a layup from Nicholas Severado, then a free throw from Craig Bowman to trail 54-52 with just under six minutes to play.

South Carolina State responded with a 12-0 run bookended with Riley dunks and hung on over the final minute to seal the win. Mortimer had two layups and three free throws in the breakaway run.

Desmond Williams led FAMU with 17 points and Marcus Barham had 11.

