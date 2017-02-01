5:19 am, February 3, 2017
SMU sweeps East Carolina with 40 point blowout win

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 11:45 pm 02/01/2017 11:45pm
DALLAS (AP) — Shake Milton and Semi Ojeleye each scored 19 points and SMU earned the season sweep of East Carolina with an 86-46 victory on Wednesday night.

Sterling Brown finished with 15 points, nine rebounds, and five assists for SMU (19-4, 9-1 American), while Ben Moore added 14 points and 11 boards.

SMU held East Carolina below 50 points in each meeting this season, and the Pirates are the 16th straight opponent the Mustangs have held below 66 points. SMU ranked third in the NCAA in scoring defense entering the night at 59.5 points per game.

Kentrell Barkley scored 12 points for East Carolina (10-13, 2-8) which has lost six straight to the Mustangs.

After trailing 7-5 early, SMU went on a 19-2 run to open a 15 point lead which reached 29 (49-20) by halftime. A Sterling Brown jumper extended the Mustangs lead past 40, 68-27, and the Pirates never threatened throughout.

