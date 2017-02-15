Smith, Leissner lead New Hampshire to sweep of Maine, 64-51

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Jaleen Smith and Tanner Leissner combined to score 41 points and New Hampshire swept its America East Conference series with Maine with a 64-51 victory Wednesday night.

The Wildcats now have won back-to-back games after snapping a four-game losing skid with a win over Binghamton Sunday. New Hampshire plays two of its three remaining regular season games at home.

The Black Bears (6-23, 2-12) managed just 19 first-half points, but trailed by a field goal, 17-15, with under eight minutes remaining in the first half. New Hampshire closed the half on an 18-4 run and led by 16 at intermission.

Smith hit 8 of 18 shots from the field and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Wildcats with 21 points (16-11, 7-6). Leissner hit 8 of 15 from the field to add 20 points and Iba Camara grabbed 16 rebounds to go with his 12 points.

Andrew Fleming scored 16 points to lead Maine.