By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 2:41 pm

Simmons scores 38 as Ohio snaps Akron’s 12-game win streak

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 2:41 pm 02/04/2017 02:41pm
ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Jaaron Simmons scored a career-high 38 points with 10 rebounds and Ohio beat Akron 85-70 to snap the Zips’ 12-game winning streak on Saturday.

Simmons was 10-of-16 shooting, made all five of his 3-point attempts, sank 13 of 16 free throws and had five assists as the Bobcats (14-7, 6-4 Mid-American) handed the Zips (19-4, 9-1) their first defeat since losing at Gonzaga 61-43 on Dec. 10. The streak had been the fifth-longest current run in the nation.

Jason Carter added 11 points and Jordan Dartis 10 for Ohio, which made 30 of 38 free throws.

Isaiah Johnson scored 18 points, Antino Jackson 14 with Kwan Cheatham Jr. grabbing 13 rebounds to go with nine points for Akron, which shot 38 percent, made only 9 of 37 3-point attempts and was 11 of 16 from the line.

Ohio trailed 63-58 with seven minutes left before outscoring Akron 27-7 the rest of the way with Simmons scoring 18 points, including 11 at the free-throw line in the final 1½ minutes.

NCAA Basketball
