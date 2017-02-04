4:45 pm, February 5, 2017
54° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Sibley, Furman hold off…

Sibley, Furman hold off The Citadel with a 99-91 win

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 4:14 pm 02/04/2017 04:14pm
Share

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Devin Sibley scored a career-high 32 points and Kris Acox added 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead Furman past The Citadel 99-91 on Saturday in game where the Paladins led by as many as 28 points.

Sibley’s 30-point game is the first for a Paladin since Stephen Croone scored 31 against Mercer last February.

Furman (16-8, 9-2 Southern Conference) has won six-straight league games for the first time since the 1979-80 season.

Furman extended its 57-40 halftime lead with an 11-0 run out of the break. Acox had a layup before the Paladins had three-straight 3s from Sibley, Daniel Fowler and John Davis III.

The Bulldogs rallied and narrowed its deficit to 89-79 on a layup by Zane Najdawi with 3:27 to go. The Citadel used a 9-2 run and trailed 91-88 on Quayson Williams’ layup, but couldn’t get closer.

Ezekiel Balogun led the Bulldogs with 19 points and 11 rebounds, both career highs.

The Citadel (2-10, 9-16) has lost seven straight.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Sibley, Furman hold off…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball