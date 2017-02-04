Sibley, Furman hold off The Citadel with a 99-91 win

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Devin Sibley scored a career-high 32 points and Kris Acox added 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead Furman past The Citadel 99-91 on Saturday in game where the Paladins led by as many as 28 points.

Sibley’s 30-point game is the first for a Paladin since Stephen Croone scored 31 against Mercer last February.

Furman (16-8, 9-2 Southern Conference) has won six-straight league games for the first time since the 1979-80 season.

Furman extended its 57-40 halftime lead with an 11-0 run out of the break. Acox had a layup before the Paladins had three-straight 3s from Sibley, Daniel Fowler and John Davis III.

The Bulldogs rallied and narrowed its deficit to 89-79 on a layup by Zane Najdawi with 3:27 to go. The Citadel used a 9-2 run and trailed 91-88 on Quayson Williams’ layup, but couldn’t get closer.

Ezekiel Balogun led the Bulldogs with 19 points and 11 rebounds, both career highs.

The Citadel (2-10, 9-16) has lost seven straight.