Scott hits go-ahead layup in OT to lift Indiana State

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 9:51 pm 02/01/2017 09:51pm
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Brenton Scott scored 22 points and hit the go-ahead shot in overtime as Indiana State beat in-state rival Evansville 85-84 on Wednesday night.

Jaylon Brown hit two free throws with 25.6 seconds left to give Evansville an 84-83 lead but Scott answered after splitting two defenders in the lane for a layup with 12.2 seconds left. Brown got inside the paint on a drive, but he ran into a double team and his pass was knocked out of bounds. After a lengthy review, the officials awarded the ball to Evansville with 0.6 left but the Purple Aces’ one-handed tip bounced out.

Everett Clemons had 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists for Indiana State (8-15, 2-9 Missouri Valley). Matt Van Scyoc added 12 points and T.J. Bell 10.

Brown hit all 16 of his free throws and scored 25 points for Evansville (10-14, 1-10). He was just 4-of-13 shooting from the field. Ryan Taylor added 18 points and Christian Benzon 12.

Brown tied it in regulation on a tough shot with 25 seconds left and Scott’s late jumper didn’t go.

