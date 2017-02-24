12:39 am, February 24, 2017
Santa Clara hangs on late with Matt Hauser’s free throws

By The Associated Press February 24, 2017 12:19 am 02/24/2017 12:19am
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Matt Hauser had 13 points and 10 assists and made all four free throws in the final 25 seconds to help Santa Clara beat Pacific 69-68 on Thursday night.

KJ Feagin added 22 points and made 6 of 7 from 3-point range and Nate Kratch had 18 points with four 3s for the Broncos (16-14, 10-7 West Coast Conference).

Anthony Townes had 22 points and 11 rebounds for the Tigers (10-20, 4-13). Ray Bowles and T.J. Wallace added 18 apiece.

Pacific had an 11-5 start to the second half to erase the Broncos’ 32-26 halftime lead before the 13-minute mark.

Hauser, Feagin and Kratch had seven 3s over the next seven minutes to push their lead to 58-48. Wallace had a 3-pointer that cut the gap to one with 10 seconds left and Townes’ layup at the buzzer didn’t matter.

