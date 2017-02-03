12:56 am, February 3, 2017
Sanders, Sherwood pour in 63, Idaho tops Portland St. 89-72

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 12:22 am 02/03/2017 12:22am
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Victor Sanders scored a career-high 40 points, and combined with Chad Sherwood to score 13 of Idaho’s 14 3-point baskets as the Vandals defeated Portland State 89-72 on Thursday night.

Sanders had an 11-for-16 shooting night, including seven 3-pointers, and made 11 of 13 free throws. Sherwood scored a career-high 23 points and drained six 3-pointers, spotting up all around the arc, where he was 6 of 7 from distance. The 14 treys are tied for the most in eight seasons under coach Don Verlin.

The Vandals (11-10, 6-4 Big Sky Conference) have won five of their last six games and remain in the pack of four teams chasing Weber State. Portland State (11-9, 4-5) lost its third straight.

Deontae North made his first start of the season and led Portland State with a career-high 29 points, 18 in the first half. De’Sean Parsons added a career-high 23 points.

