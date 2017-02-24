12:39 am, February 24, 2017
Sanders scores 30, leads Idaho to 69-61 win over Idaho State

By The Associated Press February 24, 2017 12:13 am 02/24/2017 12:13am
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Victor Sanders scored 30 points and Idaho held off Idaho State’s late rally for a 69-61 victory on Thursday night.

Idaho (14-12, 9-6 Big Sky) snapped a two-game skid, has won five of its last seven games, and is in a three-way tie for fourth place in the conference standings. Idaho State (5-22, 3-12) has lost five in a row.

Sanders was 9 of 15 from the floor, made six 3-pointers and grabbed nine rebounds. Arkadiy Mkrtychyan added 10 points for the Vandals.

Brandon Boyd scored 19 points, including 10-of-10 shooting from the line, to lead Idaho State. Ethan Telfair chipped in 17 points.

The Vandals took the lead for good midway through the first half, built a 30-22 halftime advantage, and had a 17-point lead with about four minutes left. The Bengals used a 16-4 run, capped by Balint Mocsan’s 3-pointer, to pull to 66-61 with 22 seconds left.

