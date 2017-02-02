Sam Houston St. snaps 13-game losing streak to S.F. Austin

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — John Dewey III had 19 points as Sam Houston State took an early lead and beat Stephen F. Austin 72-63 on Thursday night to snap a 13-game losing streak against the Lumberjacks.

The Bearkats had not beaten Stephen F. Austin since winning two of three games in the 2010-11 season. The Lumberjacks had won six straight on SHSU’s home floor.

SHSU held off the Lumberjacks at the end to win the 198th meeting between the schools. The Bearkats took control late in the first half for a 34-30 lead at the break, stretching that to 55-42 midway through the second period.

SHSU (17-6, 8-2), which started Southland Conference play with two straight loses, has now won eight consecutive games and sits atop the conference standings.

Christopher Galbreath Jr. added 12 points and Dakarai Henderson had 10 for the Bearkats.

Leon Gilmore III had 15 points for SFA (11-11, 6-4).