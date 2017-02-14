10:49 pm, February 14, 2017
41° Washington, DC
Saint Peter’s moves into 2nd place in MAAC

By The Associated Press February 14, 2017 10:36 pm 02/14/2017 10:36pm
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Cavon Baker tied his career high with 20 points, Quadir Welton had 17 points and 12 rebounds for his seventh double-double, and Saint Peter’s beat Marist 71-46 on Tuesday night.

The Peacocks had a 30-16 lead at halftime after holding Marist to 6-of-25 shooting. Back-to-back Baker buckets and a 3-pointer by Nick Griffin pushed the lead to 47-26.

Griffin finished with 14 points for Saint Peter’s (15-12, 11-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic). Griffin made three of the Peacocks’ nine 3-pointers and Baker grabbed six rebounds to help with a 31-22 rebounding advantage.

Saint Peter’s moved into second place in conference after Iona lost to Canisius 89-83 on Tuesday. Monmouth sits alone in first with a 14-2 conference record.

Khallid Hart hit three 3-pointers and scored 12 points for Marist (6-21, 3-13), which lost its eighth straight. Brian Parker added 10 points.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
