Rorie, Oguine lead Montana over Montana State 90-84

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 11:37 pm 02/04/2017 11:37pm
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Ahmaad Rorie scored 28 points, Michael Oguine added 22 and Montana beat Montana State 90-84 on Saturday night for its 13th straight win in the series.

The game was tied at 48 before the Grizzlies used a 24-14 run to take a 72-62 lead with 4:41 remaining. Rorie scored 12 points, including a 3-pointer and a 3-point play off a dunk, during the stretch.

Quinton Everett made a 3-pointer to pull Montana State to 82-74 with 56 seconds left. Rorie and Oguine made four free throws apiece to seal it.

Montana (11-13, 6-5 Big Sky) shot 52 percent from the floor and was 33 of 40 from the free-throw line to snap a four-game losing streak.

Harald Frey and Tyler Hall each scored 22 points to lead Montana State (11-13, 6-5). Everett finished with 16 points.

