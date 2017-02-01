5:21 am, February 3, 2017
Rodriguez leads Southern Illinois past Bradley, 85-65

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 10:44 pm 02/01/2017 10:44pm
CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Mike Rodriguez scored 15 points and lead all five Southern Illinois starters in double-figure and the Salukis handed Bradley a 20-point Missouri Valley Conference loss 85-65 on Wednesday night.

The Salukis led by 10 points with less than two minutes left in the first half but Bradley rallied to trail by six, 36-30, at intermission.

Thik Bol hit a jumper and dunked and Sean Lloyd got to the basket for a layup and Southern Illinois needed just 90 seconds to push its advantage to a dozen points, 42-30.

Rodriguez hit 4 of 9 from the field, including 2 of 3 from distance, and dished out six assists to lead the Salukis (13-11, 6-5). Bol had 14 points and six boards.

Darrell Brown and JoJo McGlaston each scored 14 points to lead Bradley (8-16, 3-8) and Jayden Hodgson added another 11 points.

