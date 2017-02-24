Robinson leads Monmouth (NJ) to 15th straight win

WEST LONG BEACH, N.J. (AP) — Justin Robinson scored 20 points, including a key bucket late, and Monmouth beat Siena 77-73 on Friday night for its 15th straight win.

Monmouth (25-5, 17-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) has the nation’s third longest winning streak, and entered the game having already clinched the top seed into the conference tournament. The Hawks end their regular season at Iona on Sunday.

Je’lon Hornbeak’s jump shot stretched Monmouth’s lead to 73-67 with two minutes left. The Saints pulled to 73-71 with 41 seconds to play before Robinson hit a fadeaway jumper from just inside the arc to make it 75-71.

Brett Bisping’s 3-point attempt was off, and Nico Clareth scored the putback for the Saints. Robinson added two free throws to seal it.

Collin Stewart and Hornbeak added 13 points apiece for the Hawks.

Lavon Long scored 18 points and Marquis Wright chipped in 17 for Siena (14-16, 11-8), which had its two-game win streak snapped.