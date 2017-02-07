12:13 am, February 8, 2017
Robinson FT lifts TCU over Texas Tech 62-61 in Big 12

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 11:46 pm 02/07/2017 11:46pm
Texas Tech forward Anthony Livingston (21) plants his hand on the face of TCU guard Alex Robinson (25) while Texas Tech guard Keenan Evans (12) reaches for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Fort Worth, Texas. (Max Faulkner/Star-Telegram via AP)

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Alex Robinson made a free throw with 1.4 seconds left following a questionable foul call and TCU beat Texas Tech 62-61 on Tuesday night in a matchup of Big 12 teams trying to build their resumes for the NCAA Tournament.

Robinson made the first three throw after Keenan Evans was called for a foul as the ball went off Robinson’s leg as he drove to the basket. The TCU guard missed the second, and Aaron Ross couldn’t get off a length-of-the-court shot before the buzzer sounded.

Freshman Jaylen Fisher scored 17 points as the Horned Frogs (17-7, 6-5 Big 12) won their third straight following a four-game losing streak.

Evans scored 20 points for the Red Raiders (16-8, 4-7) but missed a free throw with the score tied with 13 seconds left.

Corrects previous versions of headline with TCU winning instead of Texas Tech.

More AP college basketball coverage: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

