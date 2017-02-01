5:22 am, February 3, 2017
Rideau scores 21, Gardner-Webb beats Campbell 80-68

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 9:15 pm 02/01/2017 09:15pm
BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Laquincy Rideau scored 21 points and had seven assists to help Gardner-Webb beat Campbell 80-68 on Wednesday night.

Tyrell Nelson added 13 points for Gardner-Webb (13-11, 6-5 Big South) and Liam O’Reilly had 11 with three 3-pointers.

Gardner-Webb closed the first half on an 8-0 run — with five points from DJ Laster — for a 43-27 lead. The Bulldogs made 57 percent of their shots in the first half and scored 13 points off of turnovers.

In the second half, Gardner-Webb made five straight shots, capped by an O’Reilly 3-pointer, to take a 64-43 lead with 8:19 to play.

Chris Clemons scored 25 points on 9-of-24 shooting for Campbell (11-12, 4-7). He made four 3-pointers and grabbed six rebounds. Shane Whitfield and Marcus Burk each added 13 points, and Kyre’ Hamer scored 11.

NCAA Basketball
