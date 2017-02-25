Rabb helps California strengthen standing in Pac-12

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Ivan Rabb scored 16 points with nine rebounds in what might have been his final home game, and California beat Oregon State 76-46 on Friday night.

Charlie Moore added 11 points, five assists and six rebounds while Sam Singer scored 14 on 7-of-7 shooting as the Golden Bears (19-9, 10-6 Pac-12) snapped a three-game losing streak and strengthened their hold on fourth place.

The Bears got off to a slow start but used a 20-3 run to pull away in the first half then rode a 16-5 run early in the second half to go up 55-35 on a night when California honored its five seniors in their final regular-season home game at Haas Pavilion.

It very well might have been Rabb’s last game there, too.

The 6-foot-11-inch, 220-pound sophomore is being looked at as a potential first-round pick in next year’s NBA draft. Rabb has not publicly announced a decision but recently hinted that it was a good possibility that he would leave college and turn pro.

Rabb’s game was typical of so many of his since he entered California as a blue chip prospect from nearby Oakland. He shot 6 of 11, made two dunks off lob passes and fell one rebound shy of his 27th career double-double while helping the Bears control both ends of the court.

Jabari Bird added three dunks, including a pair of emphatic one-handers, as California led by as many as 34 while beating Oregon State for the ninth time in the last 11 games between the two teams.

The Bears won despite struggling from the perimeter. They went just 2 of 13 beyond the arc and shot only 47.5 percent from the floor.

Kendal Manuel scored 14 points and Stephen Thompson Jr. added 12 for Oregon State.

The Beavers (5-25, 1-16) had an early seven-point lead before California went on its first big run.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon State: This one got out of hand early and it didn’t help that the Beavers had another poor night shooting. Coach Wayne Tinkle, who remains one win shy of 200 for his career, tried multiple combinations but it didn’t seem to matter on a night when Oregon State made only 17 baskets.

California: After blowing a late 10-point lead and losing on a buzzer beater to No. 6 Oregon two nights earlier, the Bears got off to a slow start and missed their first seven 3-pointers. At one point they were shooting just 25 percent overall but still led. At this stage of the season, style points matter a bit more than they do earlier in the year but this was a game Cal had to have to keep its NCAA hopes alive.

UP NEXT

Oregon State: The Beavers return to Corvallis to close out the season with a rivalry game against No. 6 Oregon on March 4.

California: The Bears go on the road for their final two Pac-12 games beginning at Utah on March 2.