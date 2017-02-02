2:20 am, February 2, 2017
44° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Quotes about Tara VanDerveer…

Quotes about Tara VanDerveer approaching win No. 1,000

By The Associated Press February 2, 2017 2:10 am 02/02/2017 02:10am
Share
FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2013, file photo, Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer, second from left, is presented a framed jersey in recognition of her 900 career wins after the team's NCAA college basketball game against Gonzaga in Stanford, Calif. On Friday night when No. 8 Stanford hosts USC, Vanderveer is poised to become just the second NCAA women's coach to enter the 1,000 wins club, alongside the late Pat Summitt. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

Hall of Famer Tara VanDerveer is approaching her 1,000th victory as a head coach. What others are saying about her achievement:

___

“I remember when Pat got her 1,000th win and everyone thought, ‘Wow, nobody’s ever done it before,’ so they said, ‘How hard is it to do?’ Well, the fact that nobody had ever done it, means it’s really, really hard. We’ve had some great coaches in our game that haven’t even come close to that.” — Connecticut coach Geno Auriemma on VanDerveer following the late Pat Summitt into 1,000 wins club

___

“It takes great commitment, it takes great partnership with your employers and obviously great relationships with your players. You don’t last that long unless people enjoy playing for you. She’s a Hall of Famer.” — Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr

___

“Tara is one of the great basketball coaches, not only winning games but shaping people’s lives. The standard she has set can only be admired.” — Houston Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni

___

“More than anything, Tara teaches you as a player, as a coach, how to be. How to be as a person. How to be a mature, thoughtful, kind, hard-working, unselfish, goal-oriented person and teammate. I think that’s her greatest legacy.” — Stanford assistant coach and former Cardinal guard Kate Paye

___

“It doesn’t get any more easy to comprehend the longer I think about it. It’s unreal. … It’s such big deal.” — California coach Lindsay Gottlieb on VanDerveer nearing 1,000 wins

___

“She thrives in that atmosphere, especially at this stage when she wants to be highly competitive. Tara could go for another 1,000.” — former Stanford star Jayne Appel-Marinelli

___

“Everything was by the book, intense, no-nonsense, everything. Then, years later, you can laugh about all of it. … Everything was about getting better, and I think that’s why she’s done well for so long. Can you believe it — 1,000?” — Jennifer Azzi, former Stanford guard and member of VanDerveer’s gold-medal winning 1996 Olympic team in Atlanta

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Quotes about Tara VanDerveer…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Fun things to do in February

With the second month of 2017 around the corner, see what events will be happening around town.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball