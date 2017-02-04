4:40 pm, February 5, 2017
54° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Quinnipiac holds off Niagara…

Quinnipiac holds off Niagara 89-81 behind Daniels, Kiss

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 9:37 pm 02/04/2017 09:37pm
Share

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Chaise Daniels scored 24 points, Peter Kiss set career highs with 23 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists, and Quinnipiac held off Niagara 89-81 on Saturday night to end a three-game skid.

The Bobcats led by 28 points early in the second half, but Niagara closed to 79-70 on Kahlil Dukes’ free throw with 3:43 left while Quinnipiac went without a field goal for 5:04. The Purple Eagles closed to within six but got no closer.

Mikey Dixon scored 18 points for the Bobcats (9-14, 6-7 Metro Atlantic Athletic), who outrebounded Niagara 46-34 and shot 48.5 percent from the floor.

Quinnipiac opened with an 18-3 run, never trailed, and led 48-26 at halftime after shooting 52.6 percent from the floor while holding the Purple Eagles to 31 percent in the half.

Dukes scored a career-high 29 points and Matt Scott had 20 with eight rebounds for Niagara (8-17, 5-9), who have lost two straight.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Quinnipiac holds off Niagara…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball