Princeton wins 12th straight; 1st time at Yale since 2011

By The Associated Press February 17, 2017 10:30 pm 02/17/2017 10:30pm
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Devin Cannady matched a career high with 29 points and seven 3-pointers, and Princeton beat Yale 71-52 on Friday night for its 12th straight win.

It was the Tigers’ (16-6, 9-0 Ivy League) first win at Yale since 2011, and they have a two-game lead over Harvard in the league standings.

Cannady was 9 of 11 from the floor. Myles Stephens added 20 points on 9-of-16 shooting for Princeton, which shot 59 percent (26 of 44) from the field and 13 of 23 (56.5 percent) from long range.

Miye Oni scored 12 points and Anthony Dallier 11 to lead Yale (14-8, 6-3), which has lost two straight and is three games back of Princeton.

The Tigers took the lead for good about six minutes in and led 38-29 at halftime. Yale pulled to 40-35 early in the second half but didn’t get closer. A 22-10 run, capped by Amir Bell’s 3-pointer, stretched Princeton’s lead to 62-45 midway through the second half.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
