Princeton 4-0 in Ivy League, beats Dartmouth 69-64

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 9:00 pm 02/03/2017 09:00pm
HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Spencer Weisz scored a career-high 26 points, Myles Stephens added 18 and Princeton beat Dartmouth 69-64 on Friday night for its seventh straight win.

Weisz was 11 of 21 from the field and made four 3-pointers, and Stephens was 8 of 13. Devin Cannady chipped in 12 points for Princeton (11-6, 4-0 Ivy League). Steven Cook grabbed 10 rebounds and finished with seven points, 20 points shy of 1,000 for his career.

Evan Boudreaux had 21 points and 12 rebounds to lead Dartmouth (3-15, 0-5), which had four score in double figures.

Brendan Barry hit a 3-pointer and Boudreaux made a layup, and Dartmouth had a four-point lead with about six minutes left before the Tigers closed on a 16-7 run. Stephens and Cannady scored seven points apiece during the stretch.

