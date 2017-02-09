7:46 pm, February 9, 2017
30° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Powell's 24 points, 10…

Powell’s 24 points, 10 boards lead Seattle past Chicago St.

By The Associated Press February 9, 2017 7:37 pm 02/09/2017 07:37pm
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — William Powell scored 24 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and had six assists to help Seattle beat Chicago State 90-65 on Thursday.

Seattle led by just three points at halftime and took its first double-digit lead at 70-59 on a Powell layup. His basket came during a 14-0 run to make it 77-59 with 5:16 to go.

Matej Kavas added 18 points and Zack Moore had 17, including five 3-pointers, for Seattle (12-11, 4-4 Western Athletic Conference). The Redhawks made 13 of 26 3-pointers and shot 57.9 percent overall.

Fred Sims Jr. scored 26 points for Chicago State (6-21, 1-8) and Trayvon Palmer added 23 points with nine rebounds. No other Cougar scored more than six.

It was originally scheduled to be played at the Cougars’ Jones Convention Center but it was moved up five hours and contested at the nearby Quest Multisport due to weather.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Powell's 24 points, 10…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

10 lesser-known romantic songs

Here are 10 romantic songs that won't bore the fun out of your love live — or remind you of someone else.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball