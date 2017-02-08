12:13 am, February 9, 2017
Powell hits game winner, Seton Hall beats Providence in OT

By The Associated Press February 8, 2017 11:59 pm 02/08/2017 11:59pm
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Khadeen Carrington scored 21 points, Myles Powell hit the game-winning layup with nine seconds left, and Seton Hall survived to beat Providence 72-70 in overtime on Wednesday night.

The Pirates (15-8, 5-6 Big East), who beat Georgetown in OT on Saturday, were playing in their first back-to-back overtime games since 2007.

Carrington, who scored the final seven points for Seton Hall, gave the Pirates a 70-68 lead on a layup with 1:04 left. A foul by Angel Delgado on the ensuing possession sent Providence’s Emmitt Holt to the line, where the junior hit two to tie it.

Seton Hall held the ball on its last possession, before Powell finally made his move and hit the game-winner with nine seconds left. Kyron Cartwright missed a final shot to tie it for the Friars (14-11, 4-8).

Delgado finished with 19 points and 15 rebounds for Seton Hall.

Rodney Bullock led Providence with 19 points. Holt added 14.

