Plum leads No. 10 Washington past Arizona 91-55

SEATTLE (AP) — Kelsey Plum had 22 points and seven assists, helping No. 10 Washington rout Arizona 91-55 on Friday.

Plum, who was averaging 30.9 points coming into the night, was 6 for 12 from the field and 8 for 8 from the line. She also had five rebounds.

The Huskies (22-3, 11-2 Pac-12) had four players score in double figures in their third straight win since a 72-68 loss to Stanford. Chantel Osahor had 14 points and 19 rebounds, and Natalie Romeo and freshman Aarion McDonald each finished with 13 points.

LaBrittney Jones led Arizona with 18 points on 7-of-17 shooting. The Wildcats (11-13, 2-11) have lost seven in a row.

Washington pulled away by scoring the last 21 points of the first half. Arizona was held scoreless for the final 7:26 of the second quarter.

Romeo’s 3-pointer from the wing ran Washington’s lead to 25 points, and the Huskies led 51-20 at the break. Washington shot 67 percent from the field in the first half and finished at 51 percent (30 for 59).

BIG PICTURE

Arizona: The Wildcats remain in search of their first win since Jan. 15 against Washington State. Next up for the Wildcats is a rematch with the Cougs on Sunday in Pullman.

Washington: The Huskies kept pace atop the Pac-12 standings in pursuit of the program’s first regular-season conference title since 2001. Washington began the day tied for second with Stanford, one game back of Oregon State.

UP NEXT

Arizona visits Washington State on Sunday.

Washington hosts No. 23 Arizona State on Sunday.