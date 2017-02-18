6:31 pm, February 18, 2017
BREAKING NEWS Norma McCorvey, known as "Jane Roe" in U.S. Supreme Court case that legalized abortion, has died.

NCAA Basketball

Pittsburgh upsets No. 17 Florida State 80-66

By The Associated Press February 18, 2017 6:25 pm 02/18/2017 06:25pm
Pittsburgh's Jamel Artis (1) shoots for three points against Florida State from the corner in front of the student section during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Senior Sheldon Jeter scored a career-high 29 points as Pittsburgh upset No. 17 Florida State 80-66 on Saturday.

Jeter, who averages 7.6 points per game, had eight rebounds. Four of his 12 field goals were 3-pointers as the 6-foot-8 forward showed his range.

Pitt led by as many as 15 points in the second half, but a 10-0 Florida State run cut the lead to two with 6:19 to play. The Panthers responded by outscoring the Seminoles 16-4 the rest of the way.

Pitt (15-12, 4-10 Atlantic Coast Conference) was 10 of 22 from beyond the arc. Jamel Artis was 3 of 5 from long range as a part of his 16 points.

Xavier Rathan-Mayes had 12 points for Florida State (21-6, 9-5).

