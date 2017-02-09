Pinson returning from injury for No. 8 UNC vs. No. 18 Duke

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Eighth-ranked North Carolina will have swingman Theo Pinson back from injury for Thursday night’s rivalry game at No. 18 Duke.

The team announced Pinson’s return on its official Twitter account a few hours before tipoff. Pinson had missed three straight games since rolling his right ankle against Virginia Tech on Jan. 26, though he said he was pain-free and was eager to return after Sunday’s win against Notre Dame in Greensboro.

The versatile 6-foot-6 junior missed the first 16 games after October surgery for a broken bone in the same foot. He is averaging 6.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

The Tar Heels are 6-0 with Pinson in the lineup this season.

