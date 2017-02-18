8:02 pm, February 18, 2017
58° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Norma McCorvey, known as "Jane Roe" in U.S. Supreme Court case that legalized abortion, has died.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Peterson, Mooney lead balanced…

Peterson, Mooney lead balanced S. Dakota past Oral Roberts

By The Associated Press February 18, 2017 7:44 pm 02/18/2017 07:44pm
Share

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Tyler Peterson scored 14 points, Matt Mooney added 13 and South Dakota led most of the way to defeat Oral Roberts 86-72 on Saturday and stay at the top of the Summit League standings.

Five players reached double figures for South Dakota, which shot 51 percent (28 of 55) and was 22 of 27 at the free throw line. Tyler Flack, Triston Simpson and Tyler Hagedorn each scored 12 for the Coyotes (19-10, 10-4).

South Dakota remains tied atop the Summit with North Dakota State, which edged Western Illinois in double-overtime.

Emmanuel Nzekwesi and Albert Owens scored 17 points each for Oral Roberts (8-21, 4-11), which has lost seven of the last nine games since beating South Dakota Jan. 18.

At three games behind Western Illinois with one to play, the Golden Eagles are the lone team to miss the eight-team Summit League Tournament. South Dakota has set a program record with 10 wins in Summit play.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Peterson, Mooney lead balanced…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Hail to the chief: Take our presidential trivia quiz

Who was the shortest president? The heaviest? Which one never voted except for himself? Which one suffered the worst re-election defeat? Presidents Day is coming. How well do you know the less-important facts about the nation's leaders?

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball