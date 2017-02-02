5:15 am, February 4, 2017
26° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Peters scores 22 to…

Peters scores 22 to lead Valparaiso past Milwaukee 71-53

By The Associated Press February 2, 2017 10:10 pm 02/02/2017 10:10pm
Share

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Alec Peters scored 16 of his 22 points in the second half when Valparaiso opened with a 20-4 run to race to a 71-53 win over Milwaukee on Saturday night for its eighth straight win.

Micah Bradford added 14 points and Shane Hammink 12 for the Crusaders (19-4, 9-1 Horizon League), who last won nine straight in the first half of the 2007-08 season.

Peters opened the game with a 3-pointer and the Crusaders knocked down five, two by Peters, to take a 26-19 lead at the half. Both teams shot under 40 percent.

Hammink had three points and Peters a trey to start the second half as Valpo quickly pushed the lead to double figures for good. Peters had another 3 plus a pair of free throws in a 12-0 surge that made it 46-23 with 11:04 to play. The Crusaders shot 59 percent and made 15 of 20 from the line in the second half.

Cody Wichmann led the Panthers (8-16, 4-7) with 17 points.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Peters scores 22 to…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball