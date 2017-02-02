Peters scores 22 to lead Valparaiso past Milwaukee 71-53

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Alec Peters scored 16 of his 22 points in the second half when Valparaiso opened with a 20-4 run to race to a 71-53 win over Milwaukee on Saturday night for its eighth straight win.

Micah Bradford added 14 points and Shane Hammink 12 for the Crusaders (19-4, 9-1 Horizon League), who last won nine straight in the first half of the 2007-08 season.

Peters opened the game with a 3-pointer and the Crusaders knocked down five, two by Peters, to take a 26-19 lead at the half. Both teams shot under 40 percent.

Hammink had three points and Peters a trey to start the second half as Valpo quickly pushed the lead to double figures for good. Peters had another 3 plus a pair of free throws in a 12-0 surge that made it 46-23 with 11:04 to play. The Crusaders shot 59 percent and made 15 of 20 from the line in the second half.

Cody Wichmann led the Panthers (8-16, 4-7) with 17 points.