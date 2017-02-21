11:07 pm, February 21, 2017
Peters hits 4 3s, scores 23; Valpo beats Milwaukee 67-61

By The Associated Press February 21, 2017 10:58 pm 02/21/2017 10:58pm
VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Alec Peters hit four 3-pointers and finished with 23 points to help Valparaiso beat Milwaukee 67-61 on Tuesday night and maintain a one-game lead in the Horizon League standings.

Tevonn Walker and Max Joseph scored nine points apiece for Valpo (23-6, 13-3).

Five Crusaders scored, including a 3 by Peters, during an 11-4 run that gave them the lead for good and made it 49-43 with eight minutes to play. Back-to-back buckets by Brett Prahl pulled Milwaukee to 56-53 with 3:20 left, but Peters answered with a 3-pointer, Joseph tipped in a Peters miss to make it 61-53 and Valpo made 6 of 8 free throws in the final 1:21 to seal it.

Brock Stull made a career-high six 3s and finished with 22 points, Prahl scored 12 and Bryce Barnes 11 on 5-of-6 shooting for Milwaukee (8-21, 4-12).

Each team shot 51 percent from the field, but Valpo outscored the Panthers 11-0 on second-chance points.

