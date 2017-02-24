9:41 pm, February 24, 2017
62° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Penn earns season sweep…

Penn earns season sweep of Cornell with 69-66 win

By The Associated Press February 24, 2017 9:18 pm 02/24/2017 09:18pm
Share

ITHICA, N.Y. (AP) — Ryan Betley scored 21 points, Darnell Foreman made two crucial free throws in the closing seconds, and Pennsylvania held on to beat Cornell 69-66 on Friday night.

Penn (12-12, 5-6 Ivy League) opened up a 43-31 lead with 17:45 to go, but Cornell erased the gap over the proceeding seven minutes, taking a 53-51 lead on a Matt Morgan jumper.

The two teams remained virtually deadlocked the rest of the way, neither side held an advantage greater than four. A Wil Bathurst 3-pointer for Cornell cut its deficit to 67-66 in the final seconds. But after a Bathurst foul, Foreman sank two at the line to push it to 69-66. Morgan had a last shot to tie, but missed.

AJ Brodeur scored 13 points for the Quakers, who shot 50 percent overall.

Morgan led all scorers with 26 for Cornell (7-19, 3-8). The Big Red shot only 39.3 percent, but held advantages is 3-point shooting, free-throw shooting, and rebounding.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Penn earns season sweep…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Spring Training over the years

Take a look back at photos of Washington's baseball teams during Spring Training.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball