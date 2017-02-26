12:41 am, February 26, 2017
Parsons, Robinson lead Portland State over Northern Arizona

By The Associated Press February 26, 2017 12:38 am 02/26/2017 12:38am
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — De’Sean Parsons and Calaen Robinson scored 16 points apiece and Portland State beat Northern Arizona 84-72 on Saturday night.

Portland State (14-13, 7-9 Big Sky) has won two straight since snapping a three-game losing skid. Northern Arizona (8-21, 5-11) has lost three of its last four.

Parsons was 6 of 14 from the floor and had a game-high seven rebounds. Robinson made three 3-pointers and Traylin Farris added 14 points for the Vikings.

Jordyn Martin and JoJo Anderson each scored 13 points to lead Northern Arizona.

The game was tied at 29 with six minutes left in the first half before Portland State closed on a 17-5 run for a 46-34 halftime advantage. The surge continued with a 25-13 run to open the second half and the Vikings had a 71-47 lead with 10 minutes to play.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
