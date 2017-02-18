8:01 pm, February 18, 2017
58° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Norma McCorvey, known as "Jane Roe" in U.S. Supreme Court case that legalized abortion, has died.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » OVC champ Belmont wins…

OVC champ Belmont wins 20th game, beats Morehead State 89-73

By The Associated Press February 18, 2017 7:25 pm 02/18/2017 07:25pm
Share

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Evan Bradds scored 19 points and Nick Smith added 17 points off the bench as Belmont cruised past Morehead State 89-73 for the Bruins 20th win of the season Saturday.

Belmont (20-5, 14-1) clinched a ninth regular season championship with a win over Eastern Kentucky Thursday. The Bruins close out the regular season Saturday against cross-town rival Tennessee State.

Bradds hit 7 of 9 from the field and grabbed nine rebounds. Smith hit 6 of 8 from the field and drained 5 of 7 from beyond the 3-point arc.

Belmont shot 55.2 percent from the field (32 of 58) and led by as many as 22 points down the stretch.

Xavier Moon scored 16 points and Lamontray Harris added an equal number off the bench to lead the Eagles (13-14, 9-5).

Morehead State plays host to both Tennessee Tech and Jacksonville State this week.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » OVC champ Belmont wins…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Hail to the chief: Take our presidential trivia quiz

Who was the shortest president? The heaviest? Which one never voted except for himself? Which one suffered the worst re-election defeat? Presidents Day is coming. How well do you know the less-important facts about the nation's leaders?

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball