Onwuasor scores 25 to help SUU end 11-game losing streak

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Randy Onwuasor scored 25 points and Southern Utah ended an 11-game losing streak Saturday, beating Northern Arizona 84-68.

Onwuasor, the Big Sky Conference’s leading scorer at 23.1 per game, was 10-of-18 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds. Jacob Calloway, with five 3-pointers, added 16 points and James McGee 12 for the Thunderbirds (5-22, 3-11), who opened their conference season with a 13-point win over NAU (7-20, 4-10), won their next game, and then went into a tailspin.

Onwuasor scored 15 points in the first half when Southern Utah took a 41-31 lead after starting the game on a 15-4 run.

The Thunderbirds never trailed, going up by double figures for good on a 3-pointer by Calloway with 13 minutes left.

Jordyn Martin scored 20 points to lead the Lumberjacks with Ako Kaluna adding 16 and Marcus DeBerry 12.

Southern Utah was 10 of 28 from the arc to 4 of 19 for NAU.