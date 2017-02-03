Oni scores 22 points in Yale’s win over Columbia

NEW YORK (AP) — Miye Oni scored 22 points with eight rebounds and five assists and Yale defeated Columbia 87-78 on Friday night for the Bulldogs’ third straight win.

Trey Phills had a career-high 19 points, Blake Reynolds added 18 and Sam Downey 16 for Yale (12-6, 4-1), which shot 49 percent, hitting 10 of 22 3-pointers, to take its sixth win in seven games.

Luke Petrasek scored 24 points, Mike Smith 15 and CJ Davis 12 for the Lions (10-8, 3-2), who had a two-game win streak snapped.

Columbia led by five with 12½ minutes to go when Yale went on an 11-0 run with five points from Oni and four from Dallier. Columbia was within five with three minutes left but Phills had a dunk and the Bulldogs made eight free throws to clinch the win.