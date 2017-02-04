4:40 pm, February 5, 2017
Omogbo scores 22, Colorado State beats UNLV 69-49

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 8:13 pm 02/04/2017 08:13pm
UNLV's Jalen Poyser shoots around Colorado State's Anthony Bonner during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. Colorado State won 69-49. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Emmanuel Omogbo scored 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for his 21st career double-double, Gian Clavell added 18 points, and Colorado State beat UNLV 69-49 on Saturday.

Omogbo made a layup to spark Colorado State’s 14-6 opening run. The Rams never trailed and led 31-24 at halftime behind his 14 points after holding the Rebels to 33.3 percent shooting from the floor.

Colorado State built a 28-point lead with 5:32 left in the second half, but the Rebels trimmed the deficit to 13 while the Rams went without a field goal for three minutes.

Prentiss Nixon scored 11 points for the Rams (15-9, 7-4 Mountain West), who shot 10 of 28 from behind the arc (35.7 percent) to UNLV’s 4 of 24 (16.7 percent).

Tyrell Green scored 11 for UNLV (10-14, 3-8), which finished shooting 30.5 percent from the floor in losing their fourth straight.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
