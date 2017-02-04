Omogbo scores 22, Colorado State beats UNLV 69-49

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Emmanuel Omogbo scored 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for his 21st career double-double, Gian Clavell added 18 points, and Colorado State beat UNLV 69-49 on Saturday.

Omogbo made a layup to spark Colorado State’s 14-6 opening run. The Rams never trailed and led 31-24 at halftime behind his 14 points after holding the Rebels to 33.3 percent shooting from the floor.

Colorado State built a 28-point lead with 5:32 left in the second half, but the Rebels trimmed the deficit to 13 while the Rams went without a field goal for three minutes.

Prentiss Nixon scored 11 points for the Rams (15-9, 7-4 Mountain West), who shot 10 of 28 from behind the arc (35.7 percent) to UNLV’s 4 of 24 (16.7 percent).

Tyrell Green scored 11 for UNLV (10-14, 3-8), which finished shooting 30.5 percent from the floor in losing their fourth straight.