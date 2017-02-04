4:38 pm, February 5, 2017
Omaha pulls away from W. Illinois behind Tyus’ 25 points

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 10:20 pm 02/04/2017 10:20pm
MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Marcus Tyus scored 25 points and Nebraska-Omaha pushed its Summit League record to .500 and earned the season sweep of Western Illinois with a 79-67 win on Saturday night.

The win is the second in-a-row for the Mavericks following a two-game skid.

Tyus hit 7 of 13 from the field and 5 of 6 from 3-point range. Treshawn Thurmond finished with 16 points for Omaha (13-11, 6-5), which hit 50 percent from 3-point land and outrebounded Western Illinois 40-31.

Mike Miklusak led all scorers with a career-high 26 points for the Leathernecks (7-14, 4-6), who have lost five of six following a 3-1 start to league play.

With the score tied at 41, Tyus drilled a 3 to spark a 13-0 Mavericks run and a 54-41 lead. Two Miklusak free throws cut it back to 68-59 with 2:41 left, but Omaha scored five of the next seven to regain a double-figure lead.

