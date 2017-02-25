11:13 pm, February 25, 2017
Omaha dumps North Dakota State 96-92, blunts title hopes

By The Associated Press February 25, 2017 10:43 pm
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Marcus Tyus scored 27 points and Omaha withstood a frantic finish to beat North Dakota State 96-92 Saturday and ruined the Bison’s chance to earn the top seed to the Summit League Conference Tournament.

South Dakota (21-10, 12-4) earned the title outright with a 92-85 win over IUPUI not long before Omaha’s (16-13, 9-7) win.

North Dakota State (19-10, 11-5) enters the tournament as the No. 2 seed.

In a tangle, the Bison’s Paul Miller and Omaha’s Trae-Deon Hollins and Zach Jackson were assessed technical fouls.

After Miller sank two technical foul shots, the Mavericks turned the ball over and Dexter Werner threw down a dunk and North Dakota State trailed 93-90 with 13 seconds left before Tyus sealed the game with a free throw.

The Mavericks led 47-41 at halftime before going on a 17-5 run and led 64-46 on Tre’Shawn Thurman’s dunk with 13:51 left. Tyus made a pair of free throws with 1:27 left and the Mavericks led by 10 before the Bison fought back.

Miller scored 32 points and Werner had 25.

