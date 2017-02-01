5:22 am, February 3, 2017
O’Leary scores 24; IUPUI beats North Dakota St. 86-81 in OT

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 9:49 pm 02/01/2017 09:49pm
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Matt O’Leary hit a career-best six 3-pointers and finished with 24 points to lead five IUPUI players in double figures and the Jaguars beat North Dakota State 86-81 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Aaron Brennan scored a career-high 18, Ron Patterson had 13 points, T.J. Henderson added 11 and Darrell Combs 10 for IUPUI (10-14, 4-6 Summit League), which snapped a three-game skid in the series and overall.

O’Leary hit a 3 to open overtime and the Jaguars led the rest of the way. Paul Miller hit two free throws to pull North Dakota State to 80-79 with 33 seconds left, but Brennan, Henderson and Patterson combined to make 6 of 6 foul shots from there to seal it.

Tyson Ward made 9 of 13 shots, including three 3-pointers, and finished with a career-high 22 points for NDSU (15-7, 7-2), which had won three in a row. Miller added 20 points and Dexter Werner added 18 with eight rebounds.

IUPUI made 14 of 24 (58.3 percent) from 13-point range.

